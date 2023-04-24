Europe 5G Market Segmentation Analysis: Identifying Target Markets and Niches 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Europe 5G Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The world is moving towards a more connected society, and the fifth generation of mobile technology, or 5G, is expected to play a significant role in this transformation. With its enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, and improved security, 5G technology is expected to bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability, and well-being. The Europe 5G market is one of the most promising markets, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 141% and a projected worth of 47.63 Billion by 2025.

The Europe 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, with SIM cellular connections holding 94% of the market share. The Europe 5G market is further divided into data per user and 5G data traffic for each category. For SIM cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user is expected to be around 27.4GB by 2021, and for SIM M2M cellular connections, it is expected to be around 2.8GB by 2019 and is expected to grow at an increasing rate.

Based on region, the Europe 5G market is classified into the EU 5G market and the rest of the Europe 5G market. The Europe region is expected to hold a significant market share due to the efforts of countries like the United Kingdom and Italy to test 5G networks and launch 5G smartphones by next year. The major growth factors of the Europe 5G market are the continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security, and openness of mobile networks, and the rapid population penetration of mobile subscribers, which is expected to reach more than 450 million by 2020.

The lack of economies of scale in national markets in comparison to the U.S. or the emerging markets of Asia such as China and India is a major challenge for European developers and internet companies. The key players in this market are Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, and BT.

The report covers an overview of the Europe 5G market, the forecasted market size data for the Europe 5G market, the forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, and each segment’s data usage and data traffic. The report also covers the forecasted market size for applications such as Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, and others, market trends, market drivers and challenges, current and forecasted market size data for the 5G market based on countries EU5 and the rest of EU5, and an analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report is a valuable resource for those looking to gain a broad understanding of the Europe 5G market and its segments based on countries and applications, region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Europe 5G market, and significant competitors’ business and market dynamics to respond accordingly. It also discusses market opportunities, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and countries worldwide.

