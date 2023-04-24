Olymp Trade Held a Ramadan Charity Campaign

3,116 families in need received 10-kg food baskets

KINGSTOWN,SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - Media OutReach - 24 April 2023 - Olymp Trade, a trading platform with over 80 million user accounts, has completed, a Ramadan charity campaign. The aim was to encourage the community of traders to support and help those in need.For every 100 trades made by the campaign participants, Olymp Trade committed to sponsoring one food basket for a disadvantaged family. The goal was to assemble 3,000 baskets and thus enable as many families to enjoy iftar meals.Oncewas over, Olymp Trade donated the resulting amount to the Misr El Kheir Foundation (MEK), a well-known Egyptian NGO. Since 2007, the foundation has been contributing to human development, intending to reduce poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, and disease.19,760traders from Egypt and other MENA countries joined Olymp Trade's Ramadan campaign. They collectively assembled 3,116 food baskets.In April,MEK volunteers distributed more than 30,000 kg of food aid among 3,116 impoverished households during the Iftar Ramadan Charity Campaign. Additionally, they distributed 1,000 free hot meals to provide instant hunger relief.On its official Facebook page, Misr El Kheir Foundation thanked Olymp Trade for supporting this charitable cause.According to an Olymp Trade's representative, the company considers the event successful and plans to organize such campaigns regularly in the future:"So far, Olymp Trade has held several charity campaigns, including one in Egypt. But Every 1 Counts is unique because it directly engages so many of our users. Their collective activity on the platform boosted Olymp Trade's donation to 1,000,000 EGP. We are really proud to make this contribution on behalf of the platform's community. It's yet another proof that trading is not limited to pursuing personal gain. It also has the potential to bring about positive social changes."Hashtag: #OlympTrade

