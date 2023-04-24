Suspect claims 2 teen girls died after taking 'meow meow'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man last seen with two teenage girls before they died in a New Taipei motel on Sunday (April 23) has been arrested by police and claims that they died after taking drug-laced coffee packets.

The 30-year-old man surnamed Hong (洪), a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl checked into a motel in New Taipei City's Xindian District at 5 a.m. on Sunday. The three allegedly had a drug party, but the two minors are suspected of having overdosed on drugs and died suddenly.

Finding the girls had no vital signs, Hong reportedly became overwhelmed with fear and immediately drove away from the scene. Later that evening, police were able to track down and arrest Hong, and after questioning him, they transferred him to the prosecutor's office to be investigated for homicide (殺人罪), abandonment of a corpse (遺棄屍體罪), and violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), reported SET News.

Hong reportedly met the two minors in a Line group for "compensated dating." The three allegedly agreed to meet at a motel on Baoqiao Road in Xindian District and Hong claims the two girls asked him to bring narcotics to the party.

He told police that he contacted a drug dealer via the internet to purchase ketamine and drug-laced instant coffee packets. However, Hong said that after the girls consumed the tainted coffee packets, their bodies went into convulsions, and they fell to the ground.

After they stopped convulsing, Hong discovered that they had lost all vital signs. In a panic, Hong wrapped the victims in bedsheets and tried to take their bodies away from the scene.

However, he realized that he was not strong enough to carry them to his vehicle and abandoned their bodies in a stairwell, and fled the scene. As Hong believed he would be arrested by the police, he decided to try and enjoy one more party before being sent to prison.

He went to the compensated dating group, contacted a woman from New Taipei City's Zhonghe District, and arranged to meet her at a hotel in Taoyuan City. The moment he entered the motel room, he was arrested by police.

After searching the original motel room, police found six empty coffee packets in the trash can and one of the girls still had a package in her purse that was unopened. There was also powder on the table that was suspected to be ketamine.

In order to clarify the cause of the two deaths, police submitted the seized coffee packets for testing on Sunday. The results confirmed the packets contained mephedrone, commonly known as "meow meow," reported TVBS.