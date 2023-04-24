Taiwan's endangered black-faced spoonbill population increases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The global population of black-faced spoonbills, a globally endangered species, currently numbers 6,603 according to the latest census carried out by the Hong Kong Bird Watching Society.

More than 4,288, some 64% of the global population, wintered in Taiwan. The main areas for the black-faced spoonbill include Tainan, Kaohsiung, and the border of Changhua and Yunlin, according to the Council of Agriculture’s (COA) Forestry Bureau.

The black-faced spoonbill is the most endangered of 6 species of spoonbills in the world, mainly distributed in East Asia and Southeast Asia. Taiwan is a key habitat for this species, with the overall population increasing by 411 when compared to the previous year.

Distribution of black-faced spoonbills wintering in Taiwan. (Forestry Bureau image)

Black-faced spoonbills have been recorded in 13 counties and cities in Taiwan this year and last year. Compared with the past, the distribution range is wider.

The COA’s Forestry Bureau worked with the Wild Bird Society of Taiwan to coordinate with more than 100 bird watching enthusiasts to conduct a survey of wintering black-faced spoonbill populations, finding an increase in numbers and a wider distribution.

However, not all news regarding the endangered species was good, as the data from the COA’s Endemic Biological Research Institute, the number of botulism cases or weakened black-faced spoonbills found this year is higher than the average number of previous years, (26 cases in 2023, 16 cases in 2022).

The institute believes the increase is related to the environment and climate change, as proper habitat management for the black-faced spoonbill population is still an issue that needs continuous attention.