Virginia governor looks to deepen economic ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has arrived in Taiwan in the hopes of deepening bilateral economic ties.

From April 24-25, Youngkin and his delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), and Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺). He will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economic Affairs to promote further economic and trade cooperation between Virginia and Taiwan, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

In addition, he will meet with representatives from the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and local industry leaders to explore and enhance bilateral economic and trade exchanges and opportunities between Virginia and Taiwan.

Youngkin's visit will help strengthen mutual understanding between the governments and industries of Taiwan and Virginia, explore various opportunities to further enhance cooperation, and deepen the mutually beneficial partnership between the two sides, MOFA said.

Taiwan is the first stop on Youngkin’s first trip to Asia. He will also visit Japan and South Korea.

“Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia. In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to our allies but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia and America,” the governor said in a statement.

Currently, Virginia is home to 5 businesses from Taiwan, 133 from Japan, and 25 from South Korea.