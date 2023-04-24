Jeremy Lin scores Taiwan PLG record 50 points in win over brother

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA star Jeremy Lin (林書豪) on Sunday (April 23) scored a record 50 points and led his team to an eighth-straight win while taking on his younger brother in the P.League+ (PLG).

Lin willed his Kaohsiung 17 LIVE Steelers to victory over the New Taipei Kings on Sunday with a triple-double that consisted of 50 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. Although he fouled out towards the end of play, Lin's team came away with a 115-110 victory, extending the squad's winning streak to eight games, and keeping the franchise's playoff hopes alive.

With the victory, the Steelers gained ground on the Formosa Taishin Dreamers with a regular season record of 15 wins and 21 losses and a 41.7% winning percentage. This puts them in fifth place in the league behind the Formosa Taishin Dreamers.

This was also the third time Lin and his Kaohsiung 17 LIVE Steelers faced off with Joseph Lin's (林書緯) New Taipei Kings this season. Despite playing for the second day in a row, the elder Lin scored 15 points in the first quarter and broke the league record with 32 points by halftime, helping the Steelers take a 56-49 lead.

In the third quarter, the Steelers continued to maintain their advantage, leading by up to 15 points, but the game tightened up in the fourth quarter. Although the elder Lin made two free throws, tying the single-game record of 50 points set by Sim Bhullar on April 17, 2022, he fouled out of the game 30 seconds later. At that point, the Steelers only had a three-point lead.

Jamarcus Mearidy came in as Lin's replacement and helped maintain the lead. In the final three minutes, Mearidy set up teammate Wendell Lewis with a behind-the-back pass for a two-handed jam, nailed two mid-range jumpers, and made six free throws to seal the win.