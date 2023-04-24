French Senator Alain Richard makes 4th visit to Taiwan for bilateral talks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French Senator Alain Richard, chair of the senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, has arrived in Taiwan, leading a five-member delegation to Taiwan from April 24-28 to exchange views on regional security and bilateral cooperation.

This marks Richard's fourth visit to Taiwan, following previous visits in 2015, 2018, and 2021. Last week, Eric Bothorel, chairman of the French National Assembly's Taiwan Friendship Group, also led a delegation to Taiwan, making it the first time that both the French Senate and National Assembly have visited Taiwan consecutively, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

This demonstrates the deep friendship between Taiwan and France, it added.

The bipartisan delegation includes members from different political parties, including Senators Alexandra Borchio-Fontimp, Valerie Boyer, Brigitte Devesa, and Philippe Pejo.

“As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues and China persists in its military threats and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan, the visit of the delegation sends a strong message to the international community that Taiwan and France are both part of the democratic community and share common values,” MOFA said.

Richard and his delegation are slated to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), Minister of Digital Development Audrey Tang (唐鳳), and representatives from local governments and political parties. They will also attend a banquet hosted by You and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to discuss issues related to the geopolitical situation in the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan's democratic values and human rights, Taiwan-France economic and trade cooperation, and semiconductor collaboration.

The delegation will also visit important economic and cultural sites in Yilan and Tainan to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan's dynamic and vibrant democratic society.

Richard is a heavyweight figure in French politics and a longstanding friend of Taiwan, MOFA said. In May 2021, he rallied cross-party support in the French Senate to pass a resolution advocating Taiwan's participation in international organizations. During his last visit to Taiwan, Tsai awarded the senator with the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon in recognition of his efforts to deepen and expand Taiwan-France relations.

These back-to-back French delegations follow French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments expressing reluctance to be drawn into a cross-strait conflict. “The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No. The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” he told Politico in an interview while on his way back from China. His remark led to a wave of global criticism from officials, politicians, and scholars.

Last week, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna tried to soften the blowback by emphasizing Paris’ position over Taiwan remains unchanged and that it opposes unilateral changes to the status quo.

Meanwhile, Legislative Yuan Vice Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) led a delegation from the Foreign and National Defense Committee to meet with French lawmakers last week. They were invited by the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce, which held its general meeting in Paris from April 14-16.