Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan to experience showers and cooler weather this week

Two separate weather fronts expected to bring rain and lower temperatures across Taiwan

  113
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/24 09:58
Cooler weather with rain expected this week. (CNA photo)

Cooler weather with rain expected this week. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) expects two separate weather fronts this week, bringing cooler weather and showers.

From Tuesday evening (April 25), northeasterly monsoon winds will increase moisture content per CWB, with temperatures in northern and eastern Taiwan dipping as low as 19 C. Localized showers are also expected in northern and eastern areas, as well as south-central mountainous areas.

From the north extending to Yilan and Hualien, temperatures will range between 19-24 C, while central and southern areas will be 22-24 C, and Kaohsiung will continue to remain warm, with temperatures around 26 to 32 C.

According to the Environmental Protection Administration, easterly winds will weaken the diffusion effect in the western half of Taiwan, allowing pollutants to accumulate.

Towards the end of the week, northeasterly monsoon winds will gradually weaken with temperatures rising slightly before another weather front approaches on Saturday (April 29), creating instability and localized showers in northern, eastern, central, and southern mountainous areas.

Next Monday (May 1), sporadic showers will occur in northern mountainous areas and the eastern half of Taiwan, with other areas expecting cloudy to sunny weather.
CWB
Central Weather Bureau
Air quality
EPA
Environmental Protection Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Rain front after weekend unlikely to end Taiwan drought
Rain front after weekend unlikely to end Taiwan drought
2023/04/22 20:42
Taiwan picks Earth Day to prepare Climate Change Agency
Taiwan picks Earth Day to prepare Climate Change Agency
2023/04/22 16:10
Taiwan to see unstable weather starting Thursday
Taiwan to see unstable weather starting Thursday
2023/04/18 20:12
Southern Taiwan experiences 'red' air quality alert
Southern Taiwan experiences 'red' air quality alert
2023/04/18 16:23
Yilan rocked by earthquake felt by half of Taiwan
Yilan rocked by earthquake felt by half of Taiwan
2023/04/17 17:16