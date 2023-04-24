Taiwan to experience showers and cooler weather this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) expects two separate weather fronts this week, bringing cooler weather and showers.

From Tuesday evening (April 25), northeasterly monsoon winds will increase moisture content per CWB, with temperatures in northern and eastern Taiwan dipping as low as 19 C. Localized showers are also expected in northern and eastern areas, as well as south-central mountainous areas.

From the north extending to Yilan and Hualien, temperatures will range between 19-24 C, while central and southern areas will be 22-24 C, and Kaohsiung will continue to remain warm, with temperatures around 26 to 32 C.

According to the Environmental Protection Administration, easterly winds will weaken the diffusion effect in the western half of Taiwan, allowing pollutants to accumulate.

Towards the end of the week, northeasterly monsoon winds will gradually weaken with temperatures rising slightly before another weather front approaches on Saturday (April 29), creating instability and localized showers in northern, eastern, central, and southern mountainous areas.

Next Monday (May 1), sporadic showers will occur in northern mountainous areas and the eastern half of Taiwan, with other areas expecting cloudy to sunny weather.