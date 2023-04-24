Leverkusen extends unbeaten run under Alonso to 13 games

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen is reaping the benefit of Xabi Alonso’s coaching.

Leverkusen showed its resilient side on Sunday with a 2-0 win over direct rival Leipzig, which dropped out of the Bundesliga’s top four and the qualification places for the Champions League.

Goals from Adam Hlozek and a late penalty from Nadiem Amiri secured Leverkusen’s win and stretched its unbeaten run to 13 games across all competitions.

It's been a remarkable turnaround.

Leverkusen was second from bottom in the Bundesliga with just five points from the opening eight rounds when former Spain star Alonso was appointed coach in place of the fired Gerardo Seoane.

Leipzig played well for long periods but found no answer to the home team’s resolute defending or ability to surge forward thanks to the speed of its attackers.

Hlozek scored five minutes before the break when Robert Andrich played a perfectly weighted through ball for Moussa Diaby to race onto on the right. Diaby whipped in a cross behind Leipzig’s defenders for the incoming Hlozek to side-foot inside the left post.

Hlozek was playing in place of Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, watching from the stands after complaining of stomach problems.

Timo Werner, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku all went close for Leipzig, which pushed hard for an equalizer until Szoboszlai conceded the penalty in the 85th for bringing down Jeremie Frimpong. Amiri duly sealed the result from the spot.

“To win like (we did) today is not easy," Alonso said. “We're not used to it. But our mentality and experience helped us. I'm very proud of the team.”

Leverkusen hasn't lost a game since a 3-2 defeat at home to Mainz on Feb. 19. On Thursday it reached the Europa League semifinals with a 4-1 win at Union Saint-Gilloise.

“We scored our goal with the first chance and kept going with good spirit in the second half,” Alonso said after Sunday's game. “Now we've a bit more time to recover, that will do us good.”

Earlier, Freiburg strengthened its case for Champions League qualification with a 4-0 rout of relegation-threatened Schalke. Michael Gregoritsch scored twice for the home team to move third before Union Berlin’s visit to Borussia Mönchengladbach for the final game of the 29th round later.

Leverkusen is six points behind Freiburg with five rounds remaining.

On Saturday, Mainz defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 to give Borussia Dortmund the chance to take over as league leader. Dortmund took its chance,

