Holger Rune edges Van de Zandschulp to defend Munich title

By Associated Press
2023/04/24 00:06
Holger Rune of Denmark returns the ball, during the final match against Botic Van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the Tennis ATP tournament in Mun...

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Holger Rune defended his BMW Open title with a hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3) win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the final on Sunday.

Van de Zandschulp retired from last year’s final with an aching chest and the 19-year-old Rune was made to work significantly harder to retain the title, eventually sealing the win after nearly three hours of play.

Rune, who had previously never lost a set at the Munich event, had a problem with his upper right arm in the third set, but he managed to save four championship points and recover from twisting his ankle before dominating the tie-break.

It’s Rune’s fourth tour-level title.

