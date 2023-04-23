Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Living on a 'dead' river in Bangladesh

By Deutsche Welle
2023/04/23 15:07
Nurul Islam looks out over Bangladesh's Buriganga River, once a lifeline of the capital Dhaka. Two decades ago, Islam fished the Buriganga's waters. T...

Nurul Islam looks out over Bangladesh's Buriganga River, once a lifeline of the capital Dhaka. Two decades ago, Islam fished the Buriganga's waters. T...