Living on a 'dead' river in Bangladesh

Nurul Islam looks out over Bangladesh's Buriganga River, once a lifeline of the capital Dhaka. Two decades ago, Islam fished the Buriganga's waters. T... Nurul Islam looks out over Bangladesh's Buriganga River, once a lifeline of the capital Dhaka. Two decades ago, Islam fished the Buriganga's waters. Today, the river has hardly any fish. Instead the 70-year-old earns a living from selling street food. Thanks to the uncontrolled dumping of industrial and human waste, the river is on the verge of dying.