Man dies of altitude sickness climbing Xueshan in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man who was climbing on Xueshan died of altitude sickness before a rescue team reached him on Friday (April 21).

The Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters said on Saturday (April 22) that the deceased belonged to a group that embarked on a hiking trip to Xueshan's main peak. At an elevation of 3,886 meters above sea level, Xueshan is the second-highest mountain peak in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Among the group members, a 51-year-old male climber was in urgent need of rescue after he developed symptoms of altitude sickness on Tuesday. He reached the Cui Pond hut after scaling the mountain's main peak, but was unable to descend due to his condition.

After the group asked relevant authorities for help, the Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters and Miaoli County Fire Bureau launched a rescue operation. However, a helicopter rescue was impossible due to the continuous rain and thunder in the mountainous area.

According to the national park headquarters, the man had already died by the time the rescue team reached the victim on Friday. His body was carried down the mountain by rescue personnel on Saturday, per CNA.