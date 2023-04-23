Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man dies of altitude sickness climbing Xueshan in central Taiwan

Helicopter rescue was impossible due to continuous rain and thunder

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/23 20:42
(Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters photo)

(Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man who was climbing on Xueshan died of altitude sickness before a rescue team reached him on Friday (April 21).

The Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters said on Saturday (April 22) that the deceased belonged to a group that embarked on a hiking trip to Xueshan's main peak. At an elevation of 3,886 meters above sea level, Xueshan is the second-highest mountain peak in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Among the group members, a 51-year-old male climber was in urgent need of rescue after he developed symptoms of altitude sickness on Tuesday. He reached the Cui Pond hut after scaling the mountain's main peak, but was unable to descend due to his condition.

After the group asked relevant authorities for help, the Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters and Miaoli County Fire Bureau launched a rescue operation. However, a helicopter rescue was impossible due to the continuous rain and thunder in the mountainous area.

According to the national park headquarters, the man had already died by the time the rescue team reached the victim on Friday. His body was carried down the mountain by rescue personnel on Saturday, per CNA.
Xue Mountain
Shei-Pa National Park
Cui Pond

RELATED ARTICLES

Hikers report 30 cm of snow on Taiwan's Xueshan
Hikers report 30 cm of snow on Taiwan's Xueshan
2023/04/02 10:53
Taiwan’s Xueshan sees first snow of this winter
Taiwan’s Xueshan sees first snow of this winter
2022/12/12 21:08
Tallest tree in East Asia discovered in Taiwan
Tallest tree in East Asia discovered in Taiwan
2022/10/21 12:59
Skeletal remains of solo hiker found in central Taiwan after 7 months
Skeletal remains of solo hiker found in central Taiwan after 7 months
2022/05/18 20:06
Forest road to Mt. Dabajian Trail in central Taiwan to tentatively open to bicycles
Forest road to Mt. Dabajian Trail in central Taiwan to tentatively open to bicycles
2022/05/10 16:26