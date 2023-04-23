Voice for Taiwan independence Koo Kwang-min honored at memorial in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A memorial service was held in Taipei on Sunday (April 23) to honor the legacy of Koo Kwang-min (辜寬敏), a pioneer of Taiwan’s democratization and a vocal supporter of Taiwan’s independence, after his passing on Feb. 27 at 97 years old.

The service was organized by the Taiwan New Constitution foundation and was held at the Howard Civil Service International House. The memorial was attended by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), Speaker of the Legislative Yuan You- Si-kun (游錫堃), as well as friends and family of the late “Godfather of Taiwan Independence,” as Koo was known.

President Tsai said that Koo spent his entire life fighting for Taiwan. “Thanks to Koo Kwang-min, generations of Taiwanese have been able to reap the fruits of democracy and live in a democratic society,” she said.

In her office as president, Tsai posthumously awarded Koo Kwang-min a presidential commendation in recognition of his service to the nation. She said that Koo can serve as an example and a reminder that everyone should work together to continue making Taiwan a stronger and more resilient country.

Tsai also thanked Koo for his contributions to Taiwan’s civil society by creating various foundations, like the Taiwan New Constitution foundation, and by supporting causes that benefit the people of Taiwan and further develop the country.

Koo’s eldest son, Koo Chao-ming (辜朝明) spoke at the service and said that his father always hoped for peaceful coexistence between Taiwan and China. Koo said that for Taiwan and China to grow closer, they should treat each other as brothers.

In his remarks, Vice President Lai spoke about Koo’s commitment to democracy and the sacrifices he made for freedom. Lai expressed his sincere gratitude for the dedication that Koo had to improving Taiwan, and said he also shares Koo’s wish that peace and brotherhood will someday prosper across the Taiwan Strait.

