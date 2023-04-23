Alexa
Family-owned youtiao shop in southern Taiwan to close after 122 years in business

Bainian Youtiao in Tainan announced closure after three generations since opening in 1901

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/23 18:54
Tainan's Bainian Youtiao (Facebook photo, Your Fun Apartment) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A small family-owned food company in Tainan suddenly announced this week that it will be shutting down after more than a century of making youtiao, or sticks of fried dough made from wheat flour.

The restaurant, Bainian Youtiao, meaning “hundred year youtiao,” was founded in Tainan in 1901 and has been operated by the same family for three generations, reported UDN. The reason for the closure is the failing health of the third generation owner Chang Tian-chen (張庭禎).

Chang’s son, who was expected to become the fourth generation owner, is reportedly completing a college degree. With no one in the family able to oversee business operations, Chang had no choice but to close the shop.

The shop reportedly only made youtiao and supplied them directly to customers and to other restaurants in Tainan. Incredibly, Bainian Youtiao was able to stay in business for more than a century relying on a single product, made fresh every day.

Youtiao are a very popular breakfast item throughout Taiwan. They are often eaten with rice porridge and even dipped in some types of tea or paired with spicy hot pot.

Local family-owned food stalls and shops are a celebrated aspect of Taiwan’s food culture. Many other traditional businesses have also been forced to close in recent years, as young people in the modern era have many more career opportunities than in the past, and many choose not to take up the family business.
Tainan

