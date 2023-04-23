Taxi driver dies after driving into harbor in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A taxi driver escaping an alcohol test died after driving into a fish port in New Taipei City while being chased by police on Saturday (April 22).

At about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, two vehicles collided at an intersection in Jinshan District, CNA reported. Police officers proceeded to check the ID of the taxi driver, surnamed Lin (林), but as they were about to administer an alcohol test, the driver abruptly drove away.

The officers began a chase and phoned the traffic police corps and the local police station for assistance. However, at 1:38 p.m., the taxi driver drove into Huanggang Fishing Port, which is four meters deep, and became trapped inside the vehicle.

Responding to the water rescue, the fire department dispatched 21 personnel. When divers pulled the driver out of the submerged vehicle, she had lost vital signs and was sent to National Taiwan University Hospital’s Jinshan Branch, where she was pronounced dead.

Whether Lin was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident remains unclear, per CNA.