Taiwan sculpture master Ju Ming passes away at age 85

Internationally acclaimed sculptor known for series including ‘Taichi,’ Living World’

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/23 17:26
Taiwanese sculptor Ju Ming and one of his sculptures from the Taichi series. (Left, Wikimedia photo; right, Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ju Ming (朱銘), one of Taiwan’s most famous sculptors, passed away at the age of 85 on Saturday (April 22).

ETToday reported that Ju was found with no sign of life at his home in Taipei by his wife at around 10 p.m. He is believed to have committed suicide after battling chronic diseases, which made him dispirited and negative.

On Saturday evening, Ju reportedly went to exercise in his home’s gym, and his wife noticed that he had not left the room for an unusually long time. When she went to check on him, she found a note that Ju had left, though the family has not put out a statement.

Ju was known for his “Taichi” and “Living World” sculpture series and has a museum in New Taipei City. His works have been exhibited overseas in Japan, Hong Kong, the U.S., Thailand, U.K., France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, Singapore, Macao, and China.

"Single Whip" from the Taichi series. (Juming Museum photo)
"Armed Forced" from the Living World series. (Juming Museum photo)
