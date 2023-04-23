Enjoy outdoor beer and food festival near Taipei MRT Zhongshan Station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Be er GIRL beer and food festival will take place at Xinzhongshan Linear Park and the Jazz Square at Exit 4 of Taipei MRT Zhongshan Station from 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from April 22 to May 14, gathering over 50 stalls.

The beer and food festival is a “non-cash transaction” fair, and over 15 methods of electronic payment, including EasyCard, iPass, and credit cards, are accepted, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said in a press release.

The 2023 Be er GIRL beer and food festival gathers many beer and cocktail brands and companies, including Beer Belly Brewing, 23 Brewing, Hit Cat Brewing, Mikkeller, LE BLE D'OR, La Chouette Cider, Perry's Cider, Krombacher, WAT Cocktail, Dear John Coffee, MOODY, Relay Juicetail, and The Herbal, as well as stalls selling popular food.

The event includes free concerts held at the Jazz Square from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday during the festival period, featuring a number of bands and singers.

The fair activities are dependent on weather conditions. If the weather is not good, the organizer reserves the right to cancel the day's activities and will promptly make an announcement on the Fun Market Facebook fan page.

For more information about the activities, visit this Facebook page, or the event's official website, or call TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345, or the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline. Callers outside of Taipei, dial 02-27208889.