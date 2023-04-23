Two teenage girls found dead in New Taipei motel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two teenagers were found dead at a motel on Baoqiao Rd. in New Taipei’s Xindian District on Sunday (April 23) morning, which prompted a criminal investigation.

The young women were discovered by motel staff in the stairwell after they failed to leave by check-out time after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, reported LTN.

Motel staff quickly called the police and an ambulance. Both young women were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.

There were no documents found initially at the scene to confirm their identities, but authorities have since determined they were both minors, aged 16 and 17. Police discovered evidence of drug use at the scene, per CNA.



According to TVBS, the bodies were found with one sitting atop the other on the third floor staircase landing, with both covered by a sheet. Although there were no outward signs of struggle or injury, the circumstances of the case led authorities to believe that foul play was involved.



The two young women reportedly arrived together at the motel around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday with a 30-year-old man surnamed Hong (洪), who is now being sought by authorities. The motel’s surveillance footage shows that Hong left the hotel in his car around 10:00 a.m.