Pines scores in 3-1 DC United win against Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Pines’ goal helped lead D.C. United to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday.

Pines outmuscled defender César Araújo to shake free and headed home a corner kick played by Mateusz Klich to put United (3-4-2) up for good at 2-1 in the 52nd minute. It was the Pines' 25-year-old Pines' fourth career goal in MLS and his first since 2020.

Taxiarchis Fountas — who scored 12 goals in 21 appearances last season, his first in MLS — scored his first goal of 2023 to make it 1-0 in the 15th minute and Christian Benteke notched his fourth of the season when he capped the scoring in the 62nd.

Duncan McGuire scored the lone goal for Orlando (3-3-2). The 22-year-old forward, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, has three goals and an assist in six appearances this season.

Orlando outshot United 13-9, with each team recording five shots on goal.

Tyler Miller had five saves for United. Pedro Gallese saved two of the five shots he faced for Orlando.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts Charlotte and Orlando hosts the LA Galaxy.

