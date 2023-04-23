Alexa
Madrid beats Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/04/23 05:08
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0 on Saturday to pressure Barcelona before the Spanish leader hosts Atletico Madrid needing a win to quash any fears of a late season slump.

Marco Asensio put Madrid ahead three minutes before halftime from a pass by Vinícius Júnior after the winger sped clear on the flank.

Center back Éder Militão again showed his punch in attack by using a powerful header to turn in a corner kick by Asensio in the 48th.

Madrid’s win trimmed Barcelona’s still-healthy lead to eight points with one more game played.

Two rounds ago, Barcelona could have gone ahead by as many as 15 before it was held to the first of two consecutive draws that have allowed Madrid to breathe a little bit of life into its nearly hopeless title defense.

A loss by Barcelona to third-placed Atletico at Camp Nou on Sunday could embolden Madrid with eight games to play.

Either way, Madrid has its priorities placed on a possible cup double, not a still unlikely comeback in the domestic league.

After three more league games, Madrid will play Osasuna on May 6 in the Copa del Rey final. Just three days later, the Champions League holder hosts Manchester City in the semifinals.

