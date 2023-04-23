Ray' Jeffrey Springs to have Tommy John surgery Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on Monday.

Rays manager Kevin Cash announced the news before Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Springs was moved from the 15- to the 60-day injured list.

Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who specializes in the elbow ligament replacement procedure, will operate.

The 30-year-old Springs went 2-0 with an 0.56 ERA during the Rays’ 13-0 start.

The lefty departed after throwing two pitches in the fourth inning on April 13 against Boston. He threw a 79.8 mph changeup and a 83.5 mph slider to Justin Turner, then looked at his hand and elbow. His injury was initially diagnosed as ulnar nerve inflammation.

Springs went 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 33 games, including 25 starts, last season, his first in the Rays’ rotation. He signed a $31 million, four-year contract in January.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports