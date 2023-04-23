Alexa
Leicester out of EPL drop zone after beating Wolves

By Associated Press
2023/04/23 01:08
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester ended a 10-match winless run by beating Wolverhampton 2-1 to climb out of the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Thomas Castagne scored the winning goal in the 75th minute for Leicester, which came from behind for its first victory since Feb. 11 and in Dean Smith's first home game in charge since replacing the fired Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester jumped above Everton and Nottingham Forest in the standings and out of the bottom three with six games left.

Wolves went in front in the 13th after Youri Tielemens was dispossessed in his own half. Matheus Cunha ran forward and clipped home a curling finish from just outside the area.

Leicester equalized in the 37th after Jamie Vardy was brought down by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. Kelechi Iheanacho converted the spot kick after a stuttering run-up.

