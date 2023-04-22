Rain front after weekend unlikely to end Taiwan drought

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new rain front expected to arrive in Taiwan next Tuesday (April 25) is unlikely to end the drought mostly plaguing southern parts of the country, according to forecasters.

Sunday (April 23) was likely to see temperatures rising to 25 degrees Celsius in the north and to a maximum of 31 degrees in other regions, with occasional rain still possible in the north and east, per CNA.

According to the Central Weather Bureau, the weather would remain the same at least until Tuesday. Northeasterly winds were likely to strengthen, forcing the mercury down and bringing heavy rain to mountainous areas in south and central Taiwan, and shorter periods of rain in the north and east.

Temperatures during the middle of the week would fall most clearly in the north, reaching values between 19 and 21 degrees, falling from 30 degrees in the beginning of the week.

However, the front would pass quickly, making way for a drier period from April 27. As a result, next week would not see any relief for drought-stricken areas of Taiwan, especially in the south, forecasters said.

