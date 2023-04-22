Alexa
China sends 12 military jets, 4 naval ships around Taiwan

People's Liberation Army Air Force aircraft enters Taiwan’s southeast ADIZ

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/04/22 16:52
Chinese Z-9 ASW helicopter. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. on Friday (April 21) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (April 22).

Of the detected aircraft, one Harbin Z-9 ASW helicopter entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The MND said it monitored the situation and responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, dispatching naval vessels, and deploying land-based air defense missile systems.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight path of Z-9 ASW. (MND photo)
