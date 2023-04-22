Taiwan picks Earth Day to prepare Climate Change Agency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government chose Earth Day to set up the preparatory office for its Climate Change Agency on Saturday (April 22).

The new government body under the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) will play a key role in the realization of Taiwan’s zero-emission status by 2050, Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said at the launch ceremony.

Legislation preparing the country to improve its performance in sustainable development and carbon emission cuts would result in more tasks for the EPA, which will be upgraded to an Environment Ministry, according to the premier.

The Climate Change Agency will employ 84 staff members compared to the 48 working on the issue at the present EPA, the China Times reported. They will plan details for a carbon tax to strengthen the competitiveness of Taiwan’s manufacturing sector and help the country respond to the requirements of climate transition, according to Chen.

Adequate preparations had limited the impact of the current 600-day drought in south Taiwan, he said. The country needed to continue to cooperate with outside partners to reduce the consequences of climate change to a minimum and stabilize the environment.