Former US President Bill Clinton, center, and Colm Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, enjoy a pint of Guinness in the Tap House pub after speaking at the J... Former US President Bill Clinton, center, and Colm Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, enjoy a pint of Guinness in the Tap House pub after speaking at the John and Pat Hume Foundation's "Making Hope and History Rhyme" event, Guild Hall, Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Tuesday April 18, 2023. Political leaders past and present have been marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement during the three-day international conference. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)