Gooch takes 10-shot lead into final round of LIV Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Talor Gooch continued his bogey-free run at the inaugural LIV Australia tournament Saturday and shot his second consecutive 10-under 62 to increase his lead to 10 strokes after two rounds at the Grange Golf Club.

Gooch had a 36-hole total of 124 going into Sunday's final round. He led by four strokes after the opening round.

As tournament leader, the 31-year-old American began his round on the first hole Saturday in the shotgun-start format and posted four birdies in five holes from the ninth hole. He birdied his final hole at the Grange to take his lead into double digits.

There was a five-way tie for second including Brooks Koepka, who shot 65.

Local favorite and British Open champion Cam Smith was a further stroke back and in a tie for seventh after a 66.

The individual winner at the Grange will collect $4 million of the total $20 million purse.

The 14-event season continues next weekend at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

___

