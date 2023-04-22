3 Taiwanese on working holiday die in Australia traffic accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three young Taiwanese on a working holiday were among five people who died in a traffic accident in Australia, reports said Saturday (April 22).

A man suspected of speeding hit a pickup truck carrying five people and a dog, propelling the vehicle into the way of a milk truck, claiming the lives of all the people in the pickup, Australian media reported. The accident happened on Thursday (April 20) afternoon at an intersection in the town of Strathmerton, 250 kilometers north of Melbourne, according to Sky News Australia.

A woman in her 60s driving the Nissan Navara pickup was believed to be the employer of three women and one man in their 20s spending their working holiday on her farm. Three were Taiwanese nationals, one came from Hong Kong.

The driver of the white Mercedes coupe who hit the pickup, a 29-year-old man from Melbourne, had been stopped by police for speeding less than one hour before the accident, according to UDN. Just 10 minutes after he was released, he ignored a sign at the intersection to give way, causing the accident, police said.

The man was charged with five counts of dangerous driving causing death, The Melbourne Age reported. Both he and his 20-year-old female passenger had minor injuries.