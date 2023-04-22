Alexa
Taiwan tears down art installation after visitor falls off

Nanhui Art Project on Taitung County beach was scene of 2 accidents this year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/22 13:34
Work to tear down the art installation on a beach in Taitung County started Thursday. 

Work to tear down the art installation on a beach in Taitung County started Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The authorities in Taitung County tore down an art installation on a beach on Friday (April 21) where a visitor fell off earlier in the month.

The work of art was a 120-meter-long two-story wooden walkway. While the lower-level section led via a staircase straight down to the sand, the upper-level walkway ended without any railing to keep visitors from moving ahead.

A woman was taking pictures on April 5 on the upper level, but as she turned around, she fell into the sand below.

The county government closed off the site immediately after the accident, and following discussions with the artist and local personalities, it decided to remove the installation. Work began Thursday (April 20), CNA reported.

The artwork in the township of Dawu was left over from the 2022 Nanhui Art Project. County culture officials said the area would host more art festivals in the future, but safety would be a major consideration.

At another part of the Nanhui Art Project last month, another woman fell after ignoring a warning not to climb a ladder dubbed the “Stairway to Heaven.” Taitung County also had the item removed after the accident.
accident
art installation
Taitung County
Nanhui Art Project
Dawu

