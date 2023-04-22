Taipei Dome to open before end of 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After many years of construction and controversy surrounding the Taipei Dome, Deputy Mayor Lee Shu-chuan (李四川) shared a post on Facebook on Saturday (April 22) saying the Taipei Dome is expected to be open by the end of 2023.

Lee said that everyone is working hard to have the arena ready for public use by the end of the year. He added the city will be prudent in its preparations, and will not sacrifice quality or safety to complete construction.

Workers are installing the stadium’s artificial turf and testing its firmness. UDN reported that players and officials from the national professional baseball league visited the stadium on Friday (April 21) to test out the field and offer suggestions.



Upon completion, the stadium will seat up to 40,000 spectators, making it the largest sports facility in the country. The field covers a total of 13,000 square meters, which meets the standards of all major international baseball associations.

The project is being completed under the supervision of Japanese engineers and technicians who also worked on the Nagoya Dome and the Kyocera Osaka Dome in Japan, reported UDN.