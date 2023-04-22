Taiwan diplomat in Los Angeles lambasts China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Los Angeles Representative, Amino Chi (紀欽耀), accused China of undermining peace and stability in the region in an opinion article published in multiple southern California newspapers.

Chi also criticized Beijing's use of military exercises to intensify Chinese hostility towards Taiwan, CNA reported. He said that Taiwan would not escalate the situation.

He added it would continue to handle incidents with a consistent and firm attitude while working closely with the U.S. and other countries to maintain the rules-based international order and defend a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Chi said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the recent military exercises China carried out around Taiwan earlier this month, which he said were unilateral actions that violate the U.N. charter.

The representative said Taiwan has never been part of China and neither is affiliated with the other. Taiwan's elected officials have the right to visit other countries without prior permission from China, he said.

Chi called on the international community to stand up to China's increasing belligerence and military aggression to ensure regional peace and work together to stop authoritarian expansion and aggression.