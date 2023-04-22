Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan diplomat in Los Angeles lambasts China

Amino Chi says Taiwan will continue to protect rules-based international order

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/22 12:10
Chinese Navy sailing in South China Sea.

Chinese Navy sailing in South China Sea. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Los Angeles Representative, Amino Chi (紀欽耀), accused China of undermining peace and stability in the region in an opinion article published in multiple southern California newspapers.

Chi also criticized Beijing's use of military exercises to intensify Chinese hostility towards Taiwan, CNA reported. He said that Taiwan would not escalate the situation.

He added it would continue to handle incidents with a consistent and firm attitude while working closely with the U.S. and other countries to maintain the rules-based international order and defend a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Chi said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the recent military exercises China carried out around Taiwan earlier this month, which he said were unilateral actions that violate the U.N. charter.

The representative said Taiwan has never been part of China and neither is affiliated with the other. Taiwan's elected officials have the right to visit other countries without prior permission from China, he said.

Chi called on the international community to stand up to China's increasing belligerence and military aggression to ensure regional peace and work together to stop authoritarian expansion and aggression.
Taiwan
China
Amino Chi
regional peace
stability

RELATED ARTICLES

China starting new breeder reactor near Taiwan
China starting new breeder reactor near Taiwan
2023/04/21 18:38
Ma Ying-jeou listed as former 'President of Taipei' by forum
Ma Ying-jeou listed as former 'President of Taipei' by forum
2023/04/21 17:54
Taiwan fears China war rumors in US damaging economic interests
Taiwan fears China war rumors in US damaging economic interests
2023/04/21 17:11
US reportedly selling 4 sets of NASAMS to Taiwan
US reportedly selling 4 sets of NASAMS to Taiwan
2023/04/21 16:58
Taiwan Cybersecurity Resiliency Act introduced in US Congress
Taiwan Cybersecurity Resiliency Act introduced in US Congress
2023/04/21 16:40