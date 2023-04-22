Taiwan People's Party chairman meets with Pompeo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) met with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday (April 20) at the Hudson Institute to discuss international affairs and Taiwan Strait challenges.

Following the meeting, Ko told reporters that both the Democrats and Republicans see China as a major threat, which is a consensus between the two parties, per Liberty Times. Ko said he used the meeting as an opportunity to urge the U.S. to help Taiwan join regional economic organizations in order to strengthen its national power and enhance its self-defense capabilities.

When asked whether he and Pompeo touched upon Taiwan's situation in the event of a regional conflict, Ko reiterated that both U.S. political parties see China as a major threat and that the vast majority of government officials would not oppose dialogue with Beijing. Even during the height of the U.S.-Soviet Cold War, there was still a hotline, he said.

Commenting on whether Pompeo gave him advice about running for president, Ko, who will likely be his party’s primary candidate in 2024, said Pompeo suggested that Taiwan-U.S. relations should not be limited to political dialogue. The former secretary of state recommended Ko include business representatives in his delegation the next time he visits the U.S., which would facilitate smoother exchanges with the U.S. government.

Ko also visited the Center for Strategic and International Studies, where he met with China Power Project Director and Senior Fellow for Asian Security Dr. Bonny Lin. Ko said the TPP hopes for peace in the Taiwan Strait but its bottom line is protecting Taiwan's autonomy.

Regarding interaction with the U.S., Ko said that Washington has repeatedly expressed its willingness to help Taipei and will not interfere in Taiwan's presidential election. Ko said he believes that regardless of which party is in power in Taiwan, ties with the U.S. will not change and the U.S. is still Taiwan's most important ally, providing the greatest help for its defense and security.