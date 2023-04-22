Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New pawnshop shooting arrests made in New Taipei

Three arrested in relation to an earlier attack at same pawnshop as Thursday shooting

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/22 10:37
New Taipei Police investigate a shooting in Tucheng District, April 20. 

New Taipei Police investigate a shooting in Tucheng District, April 20.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video was shared online earlier this week on Thursday (April 20) of a shooting outside a pawnshop in New Taipei’s Tucheng District which led to the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect.

During their investigation, police learned the Thursday incident was not the first shooting to target the pawn shop in recent days. Ten days previously, a separate shooting was carried out by another minor, who fired three shots from a handgun into the store.

On Saturday (April 22), a 15-year-old suspect, surnamed Chu (朱), was taken into custody by New Taipei police as a suspect in the earlier shooting. Two accomplices, also minors, were also arrested for their connection to the crime, reported UDN.

According to UDN, police suspect the shootings are related to gang activity and a turf dispute between a faction of the Bamboo Union and a gang identified as the Huashan group. In video of the first shooting, the young suspect, presumably acting on behalf of the Bamboo Union faction, is heard referring to the Huashan group as “trash.”

The young age of the suspects in both shootings leads officers to believe that older gang members orchestrated the attacks. Investigators will continue to investigate to determine the relevant facts of the situation.
gang violence
shootings
Bamboo Union

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan gangster movie extra sentenced to 18 years in prison for Cambodia scam
Taiwan gangster movie extra sentenced to 18 years in prison for Cambodia scam
2023/04/13 16:45
Taiwan police detain 109 suspected gangsters after lavish dinner
Taiwan police detain 109 suspected gangsters after lavish dinner
2023/03/17 14:59
Taiwan premier wants to stop fancy criminal underworld dinners
Taiwan premier wants to stop fancy criminal underworld dinners
2023/03/09 14:30
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving under shadow of two more mass shootings
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving under shadow of two more mass shootings
2022/11/25 11:00
Gangster goes on shooting spree, wounding 4 before killing himself in Taipei street
Gangster goes on shooting spree, wounding 4 before killing himself in Taipei street
2022/10/20 10:31