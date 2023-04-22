Alexa
Japan's Wataru Endo rescues point for Stuttgart in Augsburg

By Associated Press
2023/04/22 05:09
Stuttgart's Wataru Endo celebrates after scoring to 1-1 during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart at the WWK Arena in A...
Stuttgart's Wataru Endo, right, scores to 1-1 during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, G...
Stuttgart's Hiroki Ito, right, fights for the ball against Augsburg's Irvin Cardona during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB Stu...
Augsburg's Dion Beljo, left, and Stuttgart's Hiroki Ito fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart, a...
Augsburg's Dion Beljo, left, scores to 1-0 against Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB ...
Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, right, in action against Augsburg's Maximilian Bauer during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfB Stutt...
Augsburg's Dion Beljo, top right, celebrates after scoring to 1-0 against Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow during the Bundesliga soccer match betwe...
Augsburg's Dion Beljo, center, scores to 1-0 against Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Vf...

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Japan midfielder Wataru Endo struck late for Stuttgart to draw at Augsburg 1-1 and boost its chances of Bundesliga survival on Friday.

Endo somehow forced a shot at goal after the ball became lodged between his knees, then tapped in the rebound from Augsburg reserve goalkeeper Tomas Koubek’s save in the 78th minute for another morale boosting point in Stuttgart’s fight against relegation.

Last weekend, Silas Katompa Mvumpa scored in injury time for 10-man Stuttgart to draw with Borussia Dortmund 3-3, and the team is unbeaten in four games across all competitions under new coach Sebastian Hoeneß. Stuttgart was last when he took over and now it’s three points clear of bottom side Hertha Berlin. Hertha plays on Saturday.

Augsburg is just five points clear of Stuttgart in the relegation playoff spot ahead of the rest of the 29th round. Five rounds remain after this weekend.

Dion Drena Beljo headed Augsburg’s opener in the eighth minute but the visitors’ efforts finally paid off with Endo's perseverance.

