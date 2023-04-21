Japan Screw Compressor Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Hitachi Ltd., Siemens, GE Oil & Gas

The Japan Screw Compressor market held a market value of USD 423.09 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 860.26 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 8.34% over the projected period. Approximately 205 thousand units of screw compressors were sold in Japan in 2021.

Screw Compressor are positive displacement compressors, which use two spiral screws for compressing the gas. The market is majorly driven by the increasing infrastructural investment in petrochemical & refinery sectors and growth of industries such as pharma, F&B, & textile sectors. However, decrease in demand of fossil fuels are expected to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growth of industries such as pharma, F&B, and textile sectors

The pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and textile industries are rapidly growing. Screw compressors find various applications in these industries. For instance, in the pharmaceutical industry they are used for bottling/canning/packaging, manufacturing of tablets & capsules, manufacturing of creams, ointments, gels & syrups, fermentation, instrumentation air, and wastewater treatment. In the F&B industry, they are used for packaging movement, food mixing, air filtration, and pumping fluids. In the textile industry, they are used for spinning & ginning mills, air-jet spinning & weaving, man-made fiber production-partially oriented yarn (POY) & fully oriented yard (FOY), texturing units & adding details to materials, winding & dying of non-woven materials, pneumatic transport of PET chips & powering cleaning tools, and wastewater treatment. Therefore, varied range of applications of screw compressors in the F&B, textile, and pharma industries along with the growth of these industries is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Japan Screw Compressor market is segmented into type, stage, design, distribution channel, and end user

By Type,

? Oil-Injected Screw Compressors

? Oil-Free Screw Compressors

The oil-injected screw compressors segment accounted for 60% market share i.e. major share of the market in 2021. This is owing to their high usage in mining & processing plants, road side construction, and automobiles for reducing production delays as well as costly downtime. On the other hand, the oil-free screw compressors segment witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.75% over the forecast period owing to the requirement of oil-free and clean air in pharmaceutical, food & beverage, textile, and electronics industry, among others.

By Stage,

? Multi-Stage

? Single-Stage

The single-stage segment accounted for the large market share of over 65% owing to their increasing demand in the manufacturing and oil & gas sectors. The multi-stage segment is also expected to witness significant growth.

By Design,

? Stationary

? Portable

The stationary segment holds an opportunity of USD 250.78 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to their increasing use in pharmaceutical industry. The portable segment is also likely to witness significant growth owing to various technological advancements.

By Distribution,

? OEMs

? Aftermarket

The OEMs segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.53% from 2022 to 2030, as the components are mostly assembled in the OEM, before the final product is made.

By End User,

? Oil & Gas

? Chemicals & Petrochemicals

? Food & Beverage

? Automotive

? Power Plants

? Mining & Metals

? Others

The oil & gas segment is estimated to hold the highest revenue share of around 35% in 2021 owing to the growing use of screw compressors in various applications of the oil & gas industry, such as vapor recovery, gas handling, fuel gas boosting, and flash gas processing, among others. The food & beverage segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 9.26% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of screw compressors for food processing as well as packaging.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan Screw Compressor market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens, GE Oil & Gas, Man Diesel & Turbo, Hokuetsu Industries, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Toyota Industries Corp., and Other Prominent Players.

These key players are involved in collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in April 2021, Hitachi acquired Kyoto Robotics, a start-up focused on developing intelligent robotic systems. This acquisition enabled Hitachi for providing speedy and one-stop robotic systems integration by using advanced and unique technology for a complete automated line in the factory automation and logistics sector.

