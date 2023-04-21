Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Cognex Corporation, Basler AG

The global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market in 2021 was valued at USD 14,970.12 Million and is projected to reach USD 29,705.23 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.22% over the projected period. In 2021, around 188,907 units of Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robots were estimated to be sold.

Machine vision enables a robot for seeing what it is doing. The term vision-guided robots is collectively used for machine vision and image processing systems used for position detection as well as inspection with industrial robots. Growing need for quality inspection as well as automation is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing applications in automotive vertical is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, surging risk of cyber-attacks on industrial machine robots and devices are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of standardization coupled with the high cost of vision robots is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS228

Growth Influencers:

Increasing applications in automotive vertical

In the automotive domain, machine vision and vision robotics have various applications, including inspections and robotic guidance. They use embedded vision sensors to find objects in 2- or 3-dimensional space and adjust paths for object positions, robots utilize machine vision for far better accuracy in critical activities. These include auto racking, bin picking, and positioning of part for assembly. Hence, increasing applications in automotive vertical are estimated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market is segmented the component, platform, type, application, industry-application.

By Component,

? Hardware

o Lighting System

o Optical System (Camera & Lenses)

o Sensors

o Infrared Detectors

o Industrial X Rays

o Others

? Software

o On Premise

o Cloud Based

? Services

o Maintenance & Support

o Consulting & Training

The hardware segment?s volume is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% owing to various technological advancements in sub-segments, such as sensors and infrared detectors, among others. The sensors segment is expected to surpass a market value of USD 2,000 million by 2028 and this value is estimated to hit around USD 2,593.4 million by 2030. This is owing to the rising number of players investing in this sub-segment. Within the software segment, the cloud-based sub-segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of around 9.43%.

By Platform,

? PC Based

? Camera Based Vision System

? Vision Guided Robotics

The vision guided robotics segment?s volume is estimated to cross a volume of around 1 lakh units by 2030 owing to the increasing demand of vision guided robotics. The camera based vision system segment?s market size if expected to be approximately 39% of the PC based market size by 2021 and is expected to reach up to 48% by 2030.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS228

By Type,

? 1D Vision System

? 2D Vision System

o Area Scan

o Line Scan

? 3D Vision System

The 2D vision system segment is expected to account for the largest market share of more than 51% owing to the high adoption of these systems in automotive applications. Within this segment, the line scan sub-segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of 8.34% over the projected period.

By Application,

? Positioning/Guidance/Location

? Identification

? Inspection & Verification

? Gauging /Measurement

? Soldering & Welding

? Material Handling

? Assembling & Disassembling

? Painting & Dispensing

? Others

The gauging/measurement segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share of over 25% owing to the growing demand of vision robotics for this application. The material handling segment?s volume is anticipated to surpass around 35 thousand units by 2029 owing to the rising technological advancements in the segment. The assembling and disassembling segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of 9.55% in terms of its volume.

By Industry-By Application,

? Automotive

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Electrical & Electronics

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Aerospace & Defense

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Food & Beverages

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Metal Processing

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Warehouse & Logistics

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Retail & E-Commerce

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

? Others

o Positioning/Guidance/Location

o Identification

o Inspection & Verification

o Gauging /Measurement

o Soldering & Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling & Disassembling

o Painting & Dispensing

o Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS228

Within the automotive segment, the identification sub-segment is estimated to account for around 29.9% of the overall automotive segment? market share. The food and beverages segment? volume is expected to hit around 33,509 units by 2030 with a growth rate of 8.23% owing to the rapidly growing food and beverage industry. Also, within the food and beverages segment, the material handling sub-segment accounts for around 8.9% of the food and beverages industry. The healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of around 7.41% over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of automation in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 36% owing to the increasing use of robots in various industries and presence of various market players in the region.

Asia Pacific region accounted for the second largest market share and is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of novel technologies in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market include Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., STEMMER IMAGING AG, Eastman Kodak Company, OMRON Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Keyence Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Hexagon AB, Qualcomm Technologies, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 10 major players is more than 65%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Basler acquired DATVISION and IOVIS. DATVISION is a Korea-based distributor dealing in machine vision components and solutions for various industries, such as the electronics and semiconductor markets. IOVIS is a Seoul, South Korea-based distributor which markets an extensive product portfolio of vision components from a variety of manufacturers.

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS228

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

Healthcare IT Services Market

Digital Printing Paper Market

Online Services Market

Exome Sequencing Market

Antiretroviral Drugs Market

Antiemetic Drugs Market

Russia Beauty And Personal Care Market

Infrared Skin Thermometer Market

Insurance for High Net Worth Individual (HNWIs) Market

Mobile Phone Camera Module Market