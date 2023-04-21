Tool Storage Product Market Size May Set A New Epic Growth Story | Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries

The global tool storage product market held a market size of USD 2,950.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,555.2 Million by 2027. The global tool storage product market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period.

Tool storage product is an organizer, used with the purpose to organize, carry, and protect tools, and hence increases productivity. The demand tool storage products are expected to grow at a moderate pace. Increasing demand for tool storage products by young populations due to growing DIY trends, is expected to result in fuelling the market growth. Tool storage product market is a highly fragmented, with the presence of international and local players across various regions. This results in increased competition in the market. Market players are continuously focusing on geographical expansions in order to increase their client base.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS164

Growth Influencers

Growing DIY (Do It Yourself) trend on social media

DIY trend on social media is one of the most important factors attribute to the increased demand for tool storage products. Instagram and YouTube videos are trending among young population. Young population wants to own tool kits and equipment of their own. In order to keep these tools organized and presentable, the demand for tool storage product is growing among young population.

Lack of awareness in developing and under developed countries is expected to restrain the market growth

There is a lack of awareness & knowledge in developing and underdeveloped countries. Most of the population in these countries use shelves or other means to store tools and equipment. This is one of the factors which is going to restrict the market growth.

Segments Overview

The global tool storage product market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channels, industry

By Product Type

Job Site Boxes (Tool organizers)

Tool Bags

Belts & Pouches

Chests & Cabinets

Tool Trolleys/ Carts (mobile units)

Accessories

Based on product type, the tool trolleys/carts segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR, during the forecast period. Whereas, job site boxes segment is dominating the end-user industry segment with the largest market share of more than 25% in the year 2020.

By Application

Professional Grade

Consumer Grade

Based on application segment, the professional grade sub-segment is estimated to capture the largest share of tool storage product market in the year 2020, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS164

By Distribution Channels

Direct Sales (B2B)

Wholesale Distributors

Retail Stores

? Hardware Stores

? Home Centers

E-commerce

By Industry

Residents

Automotive

Trades (carpentry, electrical, plumbing)

Construction

Gardening & Agriculture

Aviation

Heavy Industry

? Machine Shops

? Mining, Oil & Gas

? Medical

? MROs (maintenance, repair, and overhauls)

? Railroad

? Manufacturing

Based on industry, the construction segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of nearly 18% in 2020. Whereas, heavy industry segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global tool storage product market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is dominating the global tool storage product market. The increased spending in the construction sector coupled with the high adoption rate of advanced technology is expected to support market growth in North America during the forecast period. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to capture the second largest market share of tool storage product market in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the market include Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries, Snap-on Inc., Griffon Corporation, Taparia, Apex Tools Group, K-Tool International, Huot Manufacturing, Stahlwille, SAM Outillage, Prokit’s Industries, Other Prominent Players. The top 3 players in the market accounted for a cumulative market share of nearly 36% in 2020

Key market players are actively engaged in strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regional expansion, new product development to increase their presence in the global tool storage product market.

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS164

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market

Protein Engineering Market

Immunofluorescence Assay Market

Native Advertising Market