Hemophilia Market Analysis: Top Players’ Strategies Could Have Far-Reaching Impact

Global hemophilia market is expected to reach $18 billion by 2027. Global hemophilia market is valued approximately at $12.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder in which blood clotting does not occur properly and leads to spontaneous bleeding followed by injuries and surgeries. The global hemophilia market is being driven by growing prevalence of bleeding disorders and favorable government initiatives. Furthermore, there have been research and development activities coupled with new product development in recent years related to hemophilia treatment which will provide new opportunities for the global hemophilia industry.
For instance, according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, in 2020, researchers from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) announced the development of an optimized cellular platform to deliver Factor 8 to offer better treatment to patients with hemophilia A. Also, in 2018, RCSI (University of Medicine and Health Sciences) and Bayer AG entered into a research collaboration aimed at enhancing treatments for people experiencing severe hemophilia. The collaboration also aimed to explore new treatment methods that can effectively and safely promote blood clotting in people experiencing hemophilia. Such research and development activities related to hemophilia is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However,high cost of treatment may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis of the global hemophilia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing therapeutic advancements in hemophilia, increasing prevalence of hemophilia,advancements in gene therapy,etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to early disease diagnosis in countries,etc. across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Bayer AG
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.
CSL Behring
Kedrion S.p.A
Novo Nordisk
Pfizer, Inc.
Roche (Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.)
Sanofi (Genzyme Corporation)
Takeda Pharmaceutical (Shire Plc.)
Genentech
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Disease Type:
Hemophilia A
Hemophilia B
Others
By Therapy:
Replacement Therapy
Gene Therapy
Others
By Product Type:
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates
Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
