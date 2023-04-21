IR Spectroscopy Market Alert: Top Players’ Moves Could Signal Major May Industry Shifts

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global IR Spectroscopy Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global IR spectroscopy market is expected to reach $ 1.3 billion by 2027. Global IR spectroscopy market is valued approximately at $1.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

IR (infrared) spectroscopy deals with the measurement of the infrared radiation interaction with matter through emission, reflection or absorption which further assists in the study and identification of functional groups or chemical substances in solid, liquid or gas. Infrared refers to the electromagnetic radiation which has wavelengths longer than visible light. The global IR spectroscopy market is being driven by increase in research and development investments in healthcare as well as pharmaceuticals industry and technological advancements in IR spectroscopy.

Furthermore, product development for biological research will provide new opportunities for the global IR spectroscopy industry. There have been some recent technological advancements and innovation in IR spectroscopy. For instance, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information Paper 2019, the availability and adoption of new components in spectroscopy(quantum cascade lasers, synchrotrons, etc.) has led to instrumentation diversity and understanding of image formation has led to advanced designs. Its advantages include expansion in capability and possibilities for analytical measurements. Also, adoption of ultrafast laser sources has led to advancements in 2D IR spectroscopy such as in chemical structure and dynamics. Such technological advancements are expected to increase the demand for IR spectroscopy across end users which in turn is likely to drive the market. However, technical limitations of IR spectroscopy may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global IR spectroscopy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to investments in research and development activities, adoption of IR spectroscopy products and solutions in the food & beverages industry in the region, etc. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growth of the food & beverage and pharmaceuticals industries in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Bruker Corporation

Horiba Ltd

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Zeiss

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Jasco Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Near-infrared

Mid-infrared

Far-infrared

By Product Type:

Benchtop Spectroscopes

Micro Spectroscopes

Portable Spectroscopes

Hyphenated Spectroscopes

By End User:

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Biological Research

Environmental

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World