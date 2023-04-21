Anti-venom Market News Reviews The Ultimate Trends Top Businesses | Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA

Global Anti Venom Market to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027. Global Anti Venom Market is valued approximately at USD 0.97 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.54% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Anti-venom (also known as antivenin or anti-venene) is a biological treatment for poisonous bites and stings. The only way to get rid of a venomous bite is to use specialist anti-venoms. Snakes, scorpions, and spiders are among the reptile bites that require the anti-venom vaccine. Anti-venoms for snakes are the most commonly used anti-venoms.

There are various factors driving the market growth such as technological advancements and increasing awareness on anti-venoms available. For instance, scientists from the Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica (ICP-UCR) developed an antidote capable of neutralizing the venom of the black mamba snake (Dendroaspis polylepis), a highly venomous snake of the Elapidae family native to areas of Sub-Saharan Africa. Furthermore, polyvalent anti-venoms are advantageous in areas where a high number of venomous species exist and when it is challenging to produce monovalent antivenoms against all of them.

The leading companies in the anti-venom market are focusing on creating polyvalent anti-venoms due to the multiple benefits. For example, the University of Arizona released a polyvalent F(ab)2 Equine, an anti-venom approved for the treatment of the North American coral snake (Micrurus) bite in 2019. However, lack of regulatory capacity for the control of anti-venoms in countries , may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is dominating the market growth of Anti venom market, factors supporting towards the growth are high frequency of snake bites and other poisonous bites in countries such as Bangladesh and India. For example, the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India reported in 2017 that 50,000 people die in India each year as a result of venomous snake bites.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd

Merck & Co. Inc.

Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Flynn Pharma Ltd

Merck KGaA

CSL Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Micropharm Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Species:

Snake

Scorpion

Spiders

Other Species

By Anti Venom type:

Polyvalent Anti-venoms

Monovalent Anti-venom

Other Anti-venom Types

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

