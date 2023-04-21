Automated Material Handling (AMH) Strong Extension In Revenue Continues | Daifuku Co. Ltd., SSI Schaefer AG

Global Automated Material Handling Market to reach USD $ billion by 2027. Global Automated Material Handling Market is valued approximately at USD $ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Material handling equipment and systems are mechanical devices that move, store, manage, and safeguard materials, products, and goods as they travel through the manufacture, circulation, consumption, and clearing processes.

This generates utility through material storage, handling, and control. The primary objectives of these systems are to improve product quality, productivity, and labour safety, as well as to reduce labour expenses, operational costs, and production lead times. The market is driven by the various key factors such as rapid growth of e-commerce sector and incremental technological advancements aiding market growth. For instance, as per Statista, in 2020, retail e-commerce sales amounted to USD 4.28 trillion which was USD 2.38 trillion in 2017. Furthermore, the market is showing positive growth and expected to grow to USD 5.4 trillion in 2022. However, high integration and switching costs, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3797

Geographically, Asia Pacific is recorded as dominating region owing to rising e-commerce sales, and the significant presence of technology providers. Also, Asia-Pacific emerged as one of the world’s largest e-commerce hubs. Due to the expanding middle-class population in China, India, and Indonesia, as well as the growing use of mobile devices, the region has seen a significant increase in retail e-commerce. China is responsible for 40% of global retail e-commerce sales.

Major market player included in this report are:

JBT Corporation

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

SSI Schaefer AG

Jungheinrich AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

System Logistics S.

Kardex Group

Mecalux SA

KION Group

KNAPP AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Equipment Type:

Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Mobile Robots

Automated Conveyor

Palletizer

Sortation System

By End User:

Airport

Automotive

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Post And Parcel

Other End Users

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3797

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3797

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com