Spinal Fusion Device Market Top Players’ Dominance Could Spur Significant

Global Spinal Fusion Device Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market's characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies.

Global spinal fusion device market is expected to reach $8.85 billion by 2027.Global spinal fusion device market is valued approximately at $7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 3.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Spinal fusion device refers to the type of implantable medical devices that are used for fusion between two or more vertebrae in the spinal cord and these are primarily designed to spread apart two vertebrae while the fusion heals. The global spinal fusion device market is being driven by growing elderly population and increasing numbers of spinal disorders across the globe. Furthermore, advancements in surgical technology will provide new opportunities for the global spinal fusion device industry. According to the United Nations (World Population Ageing 2019 Report), geriatric population (persons aged65 years, or more) is expected to reach more than 1.5 billion by 2050 from nearly 727 million persons in 2020, across the globe. Such growth witnessed in the geriatric population worldwide is likely to increase the demand for spinal fusion device as this population is more prone to bone and spine related injuries and disorders which in turn would drive the market. However, stringent regulatory approval procedure may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global spinal fusion device market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to growing incidences of fatal accidents and sports injuries, geriatric population, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing medical tourism, etc. across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Globus Medical

ATEC Spine, Inc

Captiva Spine, Inc

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Thoracolumbar Devices

Cervical Fixation Devices

Interbody Fusion Devices

By Disease Type:

Degenerative Disc

Complex Deformity

Trauma & Fractures

Others

By Surgery:

Open spine surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World