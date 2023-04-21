Sterilization Services Market Volatility Expected with Top Players in Play, Analysts Warn

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Sterilization Services Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.
Global sterilization services market is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027.Global sterilization services market is valued approximately at $3.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 6% over the forecast period 2021-2027
Sterilization services refer to the disinfection services that are used by the medical sector for the removal of microorganisms such as bacteria and others from diagnostic and medical devices. The global sterilization services market is being driven by growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and increasing number of surgical procedures. Furthermore, growing medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies will provide new opportunities for the global sterilization services industry. According to the International Society of Plastic Surgery, about 10.6 million (10,607,227) surgical procedures were performed globally in 2018 which increased to nearly 11.3 million (11,363,569) surgical procedures in 2019 across the globe. As per company analysis, it is expected that surgical procedures performed across the globe would reach nearly 13 million by 2022. Such growth expected in the surgical procedures is likely to increase the demand for sterilization services which in turn would drive the market. However, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis of the global sterilization services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing adoption of sterilization services owing to growing focus on disease prevention and healthy lifestyles among population, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027due to growing medical tourism, healthcare infrastructure development across the region, etc.
Major market player included in this report are:
STERIS plc
Sotera Health Company
Stryker Corporation
Advanced Sterilization Products
E-BEAM Services, Inc.
MMM Group
Belimed AG
BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG
Medistri SA
Noxilizer, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Method:
ETO Sterilization
Gamma Sterilization
E-Beam Sterilization
Steam Sterilization
X-ray Irradiation
Others
By Type:
Contract Sterilization Services
Sterilization Validation Services
By Mode of Delivery:
Off-Site Sterilization Services
On-Site Sterilization Services
By End User:
Hospitals & Clinics
Medical Device Companies
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
