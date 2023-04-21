Sterilization Services Market Volatility Expected with Top Players in Play, Analysts Warn

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Sterilization Services Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global sterilization services market is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027.Global sterilization services market is valued approximately at $3.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 6% over the forecast period 2021-2027

Sterilization services refer to the disinfection services that are used by the medical sector for the removal of microorganisms such as bacteria and others from diagnostic and medical devices. The global sterilization services market is being driven by growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and increasing number of surgical procedures. Furthermore, growing medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies will provide new opportunities for the global sterilization services industry. According to the International Society of Plastic Surgery, about 10.6 million (10,607,227) surgical procedures were performed globally in 2018 which increased to nearly 11.3 million (11,363,569) surgical procedures in 2019 across the globe. As per company analysis, it is expected that surgical procedures performed across the globe would reach nearly 13 million by 2022. Such growth expected in the surgical procedures is likely to increase the demand for sterilization services which in turn would drive the market. However, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global sterilization services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing adoption of sterilization services owing to growing focus on disease prevention and healthy lifestyles among population, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027due to growing medical tourism, healthcare infrastructure development across the region, etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

STERIS plc

Sotera Health Company

Stryker Corporation

Advanced Sterilization Products

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

MMM Group

Belimed AG

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

Medistri SA

Noxilizer, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Method:

ETO Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

E-Beam Sterilization

Steam Sterilization

X-ray Irradiation

Others

By Type:

Contract Sterilization Services

Sterilization Validation Services

By Mode of Delivery:

Off-Site Sterilization Services

On-Site Sterilization Services

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World