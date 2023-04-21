Surgical Staplers Market Investor Caution Advised as Top Players’ Influence on Market Grows

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Surgical Staplers Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global surgical staplers market is expected to reach $ 6.8 billion by 2027.Global surgical staplers market is valued approximately at $4.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 7.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Surgical staplers refer to the specialized staplers that are used in surgical procedures for closing skin wounds, remove or join parts of lungs or the bowels. Such staplers are preferred over conventional sutures as these are faster, easier, accurate, as well as convenient to use. The global surgical staplers market is being driven by increasing number of surgical procedures and growing preference for minimally invasive surgery. Furthermore, growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries will provide new opportunities for the global surgical staplers industry. There has been an increment in the popularity for cosmetic surgeries across the globe which is expected to increase the demand for surgical staplers. For instance, according to Statista, global cosmetic surgery and procedures amounted to nearly $26.3 billion in 2016 which is expected to increase and reach up to about $46 billion by 2026. This is expected to drive the market by increasing the requirement for surgical staplers. However, availability of alternative wound care techniques may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global surgical staplers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing incidences of diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing preference for cosmetic and bariatric surgeries, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027due to growing medical tourism, healthcare infrastructure development, etc. across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ethicon Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Medtronic PLC

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Becton, Dickinson and Company

3M Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Purple Surgical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Manual Surgical Staplers

Powered Surgical Staplers

By Type:

Disposable Surgical Staplers

Reusable Surgical Staplers

By Application:

Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery

General Surgery

Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World