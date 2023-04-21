Intraocular Lens Market Watch: Top Players’ Actions Could Determine Industry Direction

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Intraocular Lens Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.
Global Intraocular Lens Market to reach USD 5.97 billion by 2027. Global Intraocular Lens Market is valued at approximately USD 4.13 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Intraocular lenses (IOLs) are medical devices that are implanted in the eye to correct eyesight. Increased ophthalmic difficulties, rising cases of cataracts in the diabetic population, and expanding use of advanced premium IOLs are driving the intraocular lens market. A high percentage of adults over the age of 60 are affected by a variety of chronic ophthalmic disorders that necessitate eye repairs. As a result of such scenarios, the need for IOLs has increased, providing clinicians with more precise remedies and options for a specific ailment. Furthermore, the existence of reimbursement plans for necessary ophthalmic surgery as well as a clear regulatory framework.
According to the National Eye Institute, 7.7 million diabetic retinopathy cases and 24 million cataract cases were reported in the United States in 2020, with 11.3 million and 38 million cases projected by 2030. Furthermore, according to the American Association of Ophthalmology, cataracts are the leading cause of visual impairment worldwide, and geriatric ocular disorders are becoming more prevalent in developing countries. As a result, such an increase in ophthalmic ailments around the world is likely to propel the IOL market forward over the forecast period. However, lack of proper coverage or co-payment policies for premium IOLs may impede the market growth over the forecast years.
The regional analysis of the global Intraocular Lens Market is segmented for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing cases of congenital cataracts in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the rapid rise of geriatric population and cataracts cases across APAC.
Major market player included in this report are:
Alcon Inc.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
EyeKon Medical Inc.
HOYA CORPORATION
HumanOptics AG
Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.
Lenstec Inc.
Rayner
STAAR Surgical Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Monofocal Intraocular Lens
Accommodative Intraocular Lens
Multifocal Intraocular Lens
Toric Intraocular Lens
By End user:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Centers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
