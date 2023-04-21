Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ Million By 2031 | JBF Industries Ltd, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market to Reach 114.7 Million Tons by 2028, Driven by the Food and Beverage Industry and Sustainability Demands

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the analysis period of 2022-2028, according to a recent study by strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean. The expanding food and beverage industry, rising PET collection, and increasing recycling rates in Europe, as well as demand for recyclable and sustainable materials, are the primary factors driving market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region, with a large packaging sector and evolving middle class, is expected to be the fastest-growing market for PET resin, accounting for the largest market share. PET bottles are the leading application segment and likely to grow with the highest CAGR. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the end-user industries, the PET resin market is expected to recover during the forecast period. Key players in the market include Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, and China Petrochemical Corporation, among others, who are adopting various strategies to enhance their production capabilities and R&D activities.

The key players operating in the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market are Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, JBF Industries Ltd, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation., SABIC, Reliance Industries Limited., RTP Company, Vikas Ecotech Ltd., TEIJIN LIMITED, Hitachi, Ltd., NEO GROUP, UAB; DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Filatex India Limited, Polyplex, Retal Industries LTD., Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co., the Mitsubishi Chemical and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Product Type(Bottles, Sheet & Films, Consumer Goods, Food Packaging, And Others)

By End-Use Industry(Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Construction, And Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, And Africa)

