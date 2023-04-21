Self-storage Market Top Players’ Strategic Moves Could Drive Significant

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Self-storage Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Self-storage market to reach USD 69.6 billion by 2027. Global Self-storage market is valued at approximately USD 48.02 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.45 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Due to trends of rising urbanization and improving economic outlook throughout the regions, this market is predicted to grow at a good rate during the projection period. With more renters who move around more frequently, cities with a growing urban population have smaller and increasingly expensive living areas. London is an example of this tendency, with a population of 9.3 million expected to reach a new all-time high in 2020. By 2030, the population is expected to exceed 10 million. Another factor that has contributed to the unexpected increase in demand for self-storage is the COVID pandemic.

During the COVID-19 crisis, unemployment rates in the United States and around the world have been rising. As a result, jobless tenants who are unable to pay rent have an influence on residential landlords, as these renters return to their homes with their families or emigrate. Since lockup limitations were relaxed in 2020, easyStorage in London recorded a 25 percent increase in monthly inquiries, as some people sought to empty a room to make place for a home office setup, while others decluttered their living quarters. According to the company, in addition to multiple house transfers, marriage/couple separations, and deaths may have also contributed to the increase in demand. However, government regulations on storage may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Self-storage market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing public awareness, and the lack of specialist self-storage REITs in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing trend of the population moving to smaller houses to accommodate for more housing across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

U-Haul International Inc.

Life Storage Inc.

CubeSmart LP

National Storage Affiliates

Safestore Holdings PLC

Simply Self Storage Management LLC

StorageMart

Prime Storage Group

WP Carey Inc.

Metro Storage LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By User Type:

Personal

Business

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World