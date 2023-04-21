Divalproex sodium Market Alert: Top Players Could Shake Up Industry Dynamics

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Divalproex sodium Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Divalproex sodium market to reach USD $$ billion by 2027 Global Divalproex sodium market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Divalproex sodium is an anti-epileptic medicine licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of migraine headaches, bipolar disorder manic episodes, and some types of seizures. Divalproex sodium is used to treat epilepsy because of its anticonvulsant effects. The growing number of people suffering from epilepsy and migraine headaches around the world is predicted to enhance demand for divalproex sodium dramatically. According to the World Health Organization’s 2018 important statistics, epilepsy affects roughly 50 million people worldwide, making it one of the most common neurological diseases, and approximately 80% of those affected live in low and middle-income countries.

Similarly, according to a study published in the Journal of Global Health in 2017, lifetime epilepsy prevalence in the Chinese population was 1.99 percent in 1990 and 7.15 percent in 2015. The market for divalproex sodium is growing because to the rising frequency of bipolar illnesses around the world. According to a 2017 study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the typical age of beginning of bipolar disorder is around 25, but it can also arise in adolescence or, less commonly, childhood. Bipolar disorder affects both men and women equally, with roughly 2.8 percent of the population in the United States being diagnosed, and nearly 83 percent of cases being categorized as severe. However, the use of divalproex sodium tablet and other known adverse reactions such as neurobehavioral adverse effects, birth defects, and suicidal behavior may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Divalproex sodium market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increased government initiatives and rising research and development for the introduction of new product in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increased prevalence of epilepsy and head migraine among the population across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AbbVie Inc.

Zydus Cadila

Aurobindo Pharma

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Orchid Pharma Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Mylan N.V.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Tablet

Capsule

Syrup

By Application:

Epilepsy and Migraine Headaches

Manic-Depressive Illness

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

