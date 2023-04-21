Terahertz Technologies Market Buzz: Top Players May Set the Tone for Significant May Shift

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Terahertz Technologies Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Terahertz Technologies Market to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027 Global Terahertz Technologies Market is valued at approximately USD 0.28 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Terahertz technology is a new and rapidly evolving subject that has the potential to generate applications ranging from airport passenger scanning to huge digital data transfers, and it has reflected tremendous scientific progress. Terahertz (THz) radiation has three distinct qualities that encourage the growth of the entire terahertz sector. The ability to do full or partial body scanning and other associated security screening without any radiation on key parts is one of the major drivers driving the use of terahertz technology in the security business. The technology is seeing a lot of use in airport screening, and it is helping to enhance throughput while delivering high-quality detection results.

According to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), the number of passengers screened each hour at Canadian Airport climbed to 217 in 2020 from 159 in 2016. Moreover, in 2020, a team of researchers from MIT and the University of Waterloo developed a high-power, portable version of a quantum cascade laser that can generate terahertz radiation outside of a laboratory setting and could be used in applications such as detecting hidden explosives and pinpointing skin cancer. NASA and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada financed this study. The technique could be used in a variety of industries where it is important to detect foreign items within a product in order to ensure its safety and quality. However, lack of awareness of the technology in the market may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Terahertz Technologies Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to rising homeland security issues, investments in defense, and increasing R&D in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 increasing due to number of manufacturing companies in several developing countries, such as China, India, and Japan, in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Luna Innovations

Teravil

TeraView Limited

TOPTICA Photonics AG

H??BNER GmbH & Co. KG

Advantest Corporation

Batop GmbH

Terasense Group Inc.

Microtech Instrument Inc.

Menlo Systems GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Terahertz imaging

Terahertz spectroscopy

Terahertz communication systems

By Technology:

Terahertz sources

Terahertz detectors

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

