Biobanks Market Update: Key Players Could Trigger Major Price Swings

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Biobanks Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biobanks-market/QI037

Global Biobanks Market to reach USD $$ by 2030. Global Biobanks Market is valued at approximately USD $$ in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Biobanking is the collection and preservation of biological resources for use in diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. Biobanks provide a critical role in biomedical research, customized medication development, and preserving and updating age demographic databases. Expanding application areas of biobanked samples, increased financing from commercial and government organizations for biobanking, rising genomic research efforts, and increased investment in R&D activities by various healthcare firms are all driving the global biobanking market forward.

For example, the German biobank node project received USD 4.15 million in financing from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research in January 2021 for a three-year period. Furthermore, in May 2021, the Victorian government allocated USD 5 million to the Doherty Institute’s new COVID-19 biobank. In addition, the Medicines Discovery Catapult (MDC) identified one of the world’s largest virtual biobanks in August 2020. The virtual network’s rapid expansion now includes 330 clinical sites and 1.5 million bio-samples, expanding the types of clinical samples available for drug development and diagnostic processes. The rise of chronic diseases such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, and blood disorders is fueling the biobanking market’s expansion. Furthermore, the rise in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases propels the market forward. However, high cost of automation may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Biobanks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to continuous investment in the collection, establishment, and processing of large-scale datasets in the region. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to rise in adoption of advanced technologies and increasing awareness of biobanking among healthcare professionals across the region.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biobanks-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Hamilton Company

Brooks Automation

TTP Labtech Ltd

VWR Corporation

Promega Corporation

Worthington Industries

Chart Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product and service:

Equipment

Consumables

Services

Software

By Sample Type:

Blood Products

Human Tissues

Nucleic Acids

Cell Lines

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biobanks-market/QI037

By Application:

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science Research

Clinical Research

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World